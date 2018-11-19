Cintas (CTAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.58. 645,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,358,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,666,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 919,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.