Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.49.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,207,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after buying an additional 558,313 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,952,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,501,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,566,000 after buying an additional 372,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $9,910,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,027,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

