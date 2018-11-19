City Financial Investment Co Ltd Acquires New Stake in Allegro Merger Corp. Units (ALGRU)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro Merger Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000.

Allegro Merger Corp. Units stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Allegro Merger Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Allegro Merger Corp. Units Company Profile

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

