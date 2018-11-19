City Financial Investment Co Ltd Has $13.64 Million Position in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 942.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,584 shares during the quarter. Envision Healthcare makes up about 0.4% of City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 51.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

NYSE EVHC opened at $45.99 on Monday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

