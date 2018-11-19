City Financial Investment Co Ltd Invests $6 Million in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock

City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seadrill during the first quarter worth $169,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Seadrill during the third quarter worth $12,191,000. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in Seadrill during the third quarter worth $6,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 146.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seadrill alerts:

NYSE SDRL opened at $16.75 on Monday. Seadrill Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/city-financial-investment-co-ltd-invests-6-million-in-seadrill-ltd-sdrl-stock.html.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.