Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 65.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,601.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $4,501,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

