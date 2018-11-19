ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after purchasing an additional 858,244 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth about $38,220,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth about $16,254,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $11,948,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $74.73 on Monday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

