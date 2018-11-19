ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,008. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $953.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

