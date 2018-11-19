ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,935 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.54). Tata Motors had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

