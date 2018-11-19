ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Korn/Ferry International worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751,080 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3,284.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 360,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 363.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth about $8,840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

