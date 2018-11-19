Clarus Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Friday, November 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.33 to C$22.55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$18.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$26.86.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Mancha Holding S.A.R.L. La bought 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$989,030.00. Also, insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris bought 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,814.00. Insiders have bought 329,900 shares of company stock worth $6,451,370 in the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

