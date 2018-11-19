ClearStream Energy Services (CSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 289240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.00 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

