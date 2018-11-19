CloakCoin Price Down 37.2% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00032520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $184,968.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021468 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017272 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00146297 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,217,719 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

