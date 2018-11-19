Cloudera (CLDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.47

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1607851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDR. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $503,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,805. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 58.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 290.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

