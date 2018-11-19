CNOOC (CEO) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.13

Media stories about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a media sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected CNOOC’s ranking:

CEO stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CNOOC has a one year low of $132.62 and a one year high of $202.38.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a dividend of $3.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

CEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.82.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

