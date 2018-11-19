Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Director Sells C$13,796.58 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer sold 214 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.47, for a total value of C$13,796.58.

TSE CCA opened at C$63.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. Cogeco Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$62.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.89.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

