Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (PSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.90

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $282,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 26.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
