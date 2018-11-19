Coherent (COHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.37. Coherent has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 6,501.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,790,000 after purchasing an additional 410,607 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4,143.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 343,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 335,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,534,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 154.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

