Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Receives $45.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,731. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

