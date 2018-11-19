Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

