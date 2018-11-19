Comerica Bank Acquires 5,345 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 476,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 136,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,834,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

BNS opened at $53.91 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

