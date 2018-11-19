Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

