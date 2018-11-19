Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 1,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,253,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

