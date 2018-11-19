Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 284 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total transaction of $2,034,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $211.44 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

