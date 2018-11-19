Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,911 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12,221.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $344,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ZTS stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

