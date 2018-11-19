Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 225.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,105,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $142.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

