Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 217,260 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 41,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of BK opened at $49.39 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

