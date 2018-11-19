Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,273,000 after purchasing an additional 855,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,215,000 after acquiring an additional 460,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-reduces-position-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.