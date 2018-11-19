Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,062.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 534,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $28.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

