Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) CFO Buys $748,000.00 in Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COMM opened at $18.46 on Monday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Commscope by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 54.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $202,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

