CommunityGeneration Price Reaches $0.0000 (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. CommunityGeneration has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,319.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CommunityGeneration alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00136791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00210197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.08151296 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008997 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Coin Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 18,805,916,901 coins. The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork.

CommunityGeneration Coin Trading

CommunityGeneration can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommunityGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommunityGeneration and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.