Comparing Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) and Scivanta Medical (SCVM)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Scivanta Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 17.66% 9.78% 9.14% Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Scivanta Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $113.42 million 4.47 $31.81 million $1.96 18.22 Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scivanta Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Scivanta Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Scivanta Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Scivanta Medical Company Profile

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

