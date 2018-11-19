Comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) & Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.79%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ocean Power Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.61 $167.18 million $1.65 22.93 Ocean Power Technologies $510,000.00 19.34 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.76% 9.52% 1.55% Ocean Power Technologies N/A -93.88% -73.13%

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

