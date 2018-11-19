Comparing hhgregg (HGGGQ) & Conn’s (CONN)

hhgregg (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) and Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares hhgregg and Conn’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hhgregg N/A N/A N/A Conn’s 2.25% 10.05% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for hhgregg and Conn’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hhgregg 0 0 0 0 N/A Conn’s 0 1 5 0 2.83

Conn’s has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Conn’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conn’s is more favorable than hhgregg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Conn’s shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of hhgregg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Conn’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

hhgregg has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conn’s has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hhgregg and Conn’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hhgregg $1.96 billion 0.00 -$54.87 million N/A N/A Conn’s $1.52 billion 0.58 $6.46 million $0.95 29.02

Conn’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than hhgregg.

Summary

Conn’s beats hhgregg on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hhgregg

hhgregg, Inc. operates as an appliance, consumer electronics, and furniture retailer. The company's appliances products include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers, freezers, washers and dryers, grills, air conditioners, and small home appliances; consumer electronics products comprise LED televisions, audio systems, cameras, and Blu-ray players; furniture, mattresses, and other home products; and computers, computer accessories, and tablets. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 220 stores in 19 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On March 6, 2017, hhgregg, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories. The company also provides short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, such as next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. As of September 4, 2018, it operated 119 HomePlus retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Conn's, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

