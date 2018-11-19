Comparing Quantum Materials (QTMM) and Lithium Americas (LAC)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A -340.11% Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum Materials and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.42%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 901.41 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.29 million 84.05 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -9.25

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's quantum dots are nanoparticles of a semiconductor material, which emit light or electrons when excited with energy, such as light or electricity. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

