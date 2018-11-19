Comparing Smart Global (SGH) & Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Global and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Integrated Device Technology 0 9 2 0 2.18

Smart Global presently has a consensus price target of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.94%. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Integrated Device Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and Integrated Device Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.29 billion 0.56 $119.46 million $6.00 5.32 Integrated Device Technology $842.76 million 7.18 -$12.13 million $1.27 36.93

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Device Technology. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 9.27% 92.01% 23.16% Integrated Device Technology 2.06% 29.69% 14.74%

Summary

Smart Global beats Integrated Device Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions. The Computing, Consumer and Industrial segment provides clock generation and distribution products; programmable timing devices; computing timing solutions; high-performance server memory interfaces; wireless power products; PCI Express products; signal integrity products; power management integrated circuits; video distribution and contribution solutions; sensor signal conditioners; and optical interconnect solutions, as well as sensing products for mobile, automotive, and industrial solutions. The company markets its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through various channels, including direct sales, distributors, electronic manufacturing suppliers, and independent sales representatives. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

