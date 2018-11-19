Comparing Vista Outdoor (VSTO) & Dewey Electronics (DEWY)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

97.9% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Dewey Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $2.31 billion 0.33 -$60.23 million $0.50 26.62 Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.36 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -2.13% -0.19% -0.09% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vista Outdoor and Dewey Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Summary

Dewey Electronics beats Vista Outdoor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.