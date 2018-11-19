Comparing XPO Logistics (XPO) & Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.63 $340.20 million $1.95 39.34 Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 27.49 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 3.04% 9.70% 3.18% Leafbuyer Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XPO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 1 15 0 2.94 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.87%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory management solutions; and performs e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, warehousing, reverse logistics, storage, factory support, aftermarket support, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, and labeling, as well as supply chain optimization services, such as production flow management. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, manufacturing, technology and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, and agriculture. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

