Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Receives $73.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

CLR stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

