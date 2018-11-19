Contrasting Entegris (ENTG) and OurPet’s (OPCO)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Entegris has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegris and OurPet’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.34 billion 2.86 $85.06 million $1.44 18.87 OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.59 $1.74 million N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than OurPet’s.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and OurPet’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 8.78% 25.34% 12.98% OurPet’s 4.19% 9.60% 6.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entegris and OurPet’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 0 10 0 3.00 OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus target price of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Summary

Entegris beats OurPet’s on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About OurPet’s

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

