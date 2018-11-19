Contrasting Lamb Weston (LW) and Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Lamb Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Future Fintech Group does not pay a dividend. Lamb Weston pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Lamb Weston has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston and Future Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 2 4 1 0 1.86 Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamb Weston presently has a consensus target price of $71.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamb Weston and Future Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.42 billion 3.54 $414.10 million $2.66 31.07 Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 2.91 -$102.58 million N/A N/A

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and Future Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 12.52% -110.81% 15.05% Future Fintech Group -1,702.58% -143.13% -44.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Future Fintech Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

