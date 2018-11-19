Control4 (CTRL) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Control4 stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Control4 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $33,927.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $33,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $173,532.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,857.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,497 shares of company stock worth $7,815,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Control4 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

