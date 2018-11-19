ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

CVON stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $954.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.30.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. ConvergeOne had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.41%. The business had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConvergeOne will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConvergeOne stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of ConvergeOne worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

