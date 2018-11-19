Core Laboratories (CLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.08.

CLB stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

