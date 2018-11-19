Corelogic Inc (CLGX) CEO Sells $400,400.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,195,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,461,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corelogic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,437,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corelogic Inc (CLGX) CEO Sells $400,400.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/corelogic-inc-clgx-ceo-sells-400400-00-in-stock.html.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.