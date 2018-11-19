CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 217.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $94.82 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In related news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/coresite-realty-corp-cor-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.