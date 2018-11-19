CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Receives $451.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $451.44.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,823. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

