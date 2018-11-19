CottonCoin Hits One Day Volume of $87.00 (COTN)

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, CottonCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One CottonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. CottonCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $87.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CottonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00134405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00207865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.09131987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008645 BTC.

CottonCoin Profile

CottonCoin’s total supply is 5,927,030 coins. CottonCoin’s official website is cottonco.in. CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin.

Buying and Selling CottonCoin

CottonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CottonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CottonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CottonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.