Counterparty (XCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,934.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Counterparty has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $20,934.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00052524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,525.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.13 or 0.06935654 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00853157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004603 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,920 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

