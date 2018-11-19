CQS Cayman LP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

CQS Cayman LP raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CQS Cayman LP owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $151,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.30 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

